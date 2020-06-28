Aurah Ruiz He has been in the news all week for being sincere about the origin of the disease of Nyan, his son with Jesé Rodríguez, who recently turned three years old. On the other hand, the Canary Islands continues to delight its almost 600,000 followers with suggestive and provocative as the last one uploaded, which is on . of Instagram censorship and that it has left the staff almost speechless.

Aurah celebrates her 30th birthday with two photos that have revolutionized social networks. « I fell into a coma », A user replied after seeing the images in which the former Big Brother contestant poses with a tiny bikini, both the top and the bottom. What is clear is that the canary is crushed daily in the gym to have a figure like the one it has.

The pose of Aurah Ruiz.

Shortly after posting these posts, Aurah Ruiz used her Instagram account to charge Steisy for attacking her. The Canary Islands uploaded several videos to their stories criticizing the ex-tronista of ‘MyHyV’ very harshly: ‘You yourself are recanting yourself. You have not messed with my son’s disease because you have no idea, you have messed with my situation and that of my family, which is worse ».

« The difference between you and me is that I do not even remember that you exist, you are looking for me, and you have no idea what it is to have a child. To get information about you, I would have to search the road clubs, and I pass. Clean up your past and then talk about me, ”added Aurah Ruiz, who is not shy about portraying whoever attacks him.