Jesé Rodríguez still does not take flight

May 13, 2021 at 11:17 am CEST

Far have been those videos where Jesé Rodríguez was seen training on his own, a bit in transit, without physical demand and with a player who was far from optimal to be able to choose to play minutes in a category as demanding as the Second division. But little by little the canary was gaining shape. He made his particular preseason with UD Las Palmas and, at the beginning of this year, Pepe Mel already saw him in a position to help the team.

Jesé started his new adventure well. He knew he had to give 200% after a few years where he has had everything but regularity and his first minutes with the Gran Canaria team were of a certain level. Never close to what I can become, of course. But what was aimed at being a favorable evolution over the weeks, where Jesé Rodríguez would gain sensations and improve both himself and the team, has remained a dead letter.

Not even the continuous injuries that UD Las Palmas has suffered throughout this season and that they have given the canary title on some occasions have served for Jesé to be transcendent on the pitch.

Good predisposition to work, but without results. A lone penalty goal and two assists In 14 games played, it is the baggage so far this season for a player who, in his early days in the professional world, was compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.

He is still 28 years old, but he knows that this opportunity to feel like a footballer again cannot be missed, when a few months ago he was a free agent and the offers were conspicuous by his absence.