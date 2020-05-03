Jesé Rodríguez lives complicated days both professionally and in the most personal sphere. The former Real Madrid soccer player will not wear the Sporting de Portugal shirt again after Rúben Amorim has declared that he wants to start working with the players he will have next season, leaving aside the loan players and making the canary have to return to Paris Saint-Germain. The balance with the Lisbon team, very poor: 18 games, 745 minutes and only one goal.

To this dramatic football situation is added the strong harassment that the player receives in each of his publications on social networks, which led him to eliminate the possibility of his followers making comments so that only those who make people appear at that he follows. The issue had reached an unsustainable point, since He received insults and criticism even when he published tender photographs with his girlfriend Janira or his newborn son.

On a personal level, he is not doing too well, beyond his happiness with the small family he has created with the young woman. And it is that his past has become current after two of his ex-girlfriends made comments against him in the same week. On the one hand, Aurah Ruiz did it, accusing the soccer player of not having worried about his duties as the father of little Nyan during the last year.

Last Tuesday, ‘Radioset’ reported that Jesé had presented a compilation of Aurah’s publications in court in which he was dispatched against him or questioned for his alleged low involvement with Nyan. It should be remembered that both are in a legal dispute over the alleged harassment of the young woman towards the player, which is why she asks for a public apology to heal her “good name, prestige and honorability”.

Aurah did not take long to give his version on social networks: “Sadly it intends to make me waste time and economy. But sadly I confirm from here that nobody silences me. There really is only one and I go to war with it. For my son, for my family, for me, “he said.

Melody Santana, mother of his first children, against him

Jesé Rodríguez has had four children with three different women, and was the first with whom he had children, the last to dispatch against him. The mother of her first two offspring has launched a forceful message on Instagram with which one can intuit that the war between them has only just begun: “Many years stepping on me already and many years of silence and fear … It’s over! Melody the understanding is over. Super Dad…”, wrote.