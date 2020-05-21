Jesé Rodríguez has found a reason to celebrate after a few days of tension over the recent break with Janira Barm and after the comments made by his ex-partners assuring a supposed little involvement of the footballer with his children. The canary wanted to congratulate his young son Kenai on his fifth birthday, and he did so with a message that could be interpreted as a response to the harsh words that Janira expressed while announcing that she was pregnant with what will be the player’s fifth child.

“Kenai. Happy birthday, my son. I love you and I think of you every second, minute and hour of every day. You are very important to me and you always will be“, he expressed along with a beautiful photograph in which he appears kissing the baby’s face. And it is that a few days ago, the one who until recently was his girlfriend, had written a message in which he stressed that she will be next to the child forever.

“Mom will always be at your side with strength and responsibility every day of your life, rain, shine or thunder. You have taught me that you never know how strong you are until being strong is your only option, “he wrote, insisting on those accusations that weigh on the footballer for dealing with his children.

Jesé is now in a confrontation with the three women with whom he has had children. With Janira, without having mentioned each other, he has starred in the last fights on social networks, where they have also erased all traces of their life as a couple. Melody Santana, the mother of her first two children, He ironically called him “super father” while announcing that he had endured “many years stepping on me already and many years of silence and fear … but the understanding Melody is over. “

But without a doubt, the biggest rifirrafes has had them with Aurah Ruiz, with whom he has even gone to court. Jesé had denounced her for harassment on social networks and recently presented, as revealed by ‘Radioset’, a compilation of posts in which the former ‘GH VIP’ contestant was dispatched against him or questioned him as a father for his little involvement with his son Nyan.