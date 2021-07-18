Jesé renews for a season with UD Las Palmas

07/13/2021 at 4:00 PM CEST

.

The Gran Canaria striker Jesé Rodriguez and UD Las Palmas have reached an agreement on Tuesday to renew the player’s contract for one season, according to the island club in an official statement.

Jesse, 28, came to the yellow team last February to start his second stage on the island, after ending his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and played a total of sixteen LaLiga SmartBank matches, in which he scored two goals. .

His renewal was one of the priorities for the new promotion project of the yellow team in the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

After passing through the Real Madrid subsidiary, Jesse made the leap to the first white team in the 2011-2012 season, winning two Champions League titles, a League, a King’s Cup, a Club World Cup and a European Super Cup.

In the 2016-2017 academic year, he was transferred to Paris Saint-Germain, a team that transferred him to UD Las Palmas in the winter market of that season, and after that loan expired, the Gran Canaria striker ended up at Stoke City, Real Betis Balompié and Sporting de Portugal, also on loan.

Jesse will have as companions in the attack line to those also incorporated Rafa Mujica (Leeds United), signed in property, and the Venezuelan Adalberto Peñaranda, on loan from English Watford, who joined training on Tuesday after being presented the day before.