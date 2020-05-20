Jesé Rodríguez is living a few months of confinement, quite convulsed as far as his family dimension is concerned. The Canarian player has starred in his umpteenth public battle against two of his former partners, Melody Santana, mother of her two oldest children, and Aurah Ruiz, with whom she had her third offspring. Both criticisms of his behavior as a father forced the footballer, even, to have to claim on Instagram their link to all their offspring. And now you have joined this delicate situation another completely unexpected front.

And is that a few days ago, Jesé and the one who until now was her partner, and mother of her fourth child, the Catalan model Janira Barmthey decided unexpectedly delete all your photos together on social media. And this movement has inevitably been interpreted as a sign that the relationship between them is broken. Jesé and Janira made their courtship official last summer and they welcomed little Kenai to their end of December lives. And until now, nothing seemed to indicate that their romance was falling apart.

Dart pregnancy announcement included



But this parallel disappearance of their posts together It was not the only, nor the greatest, of surprises. And it is that this morning Janira has given Instagram a story that ends up entangling even more if possible the current sentimental and family situation of the footballer: The young woman has announced that she is pregnant with her second child, who will be Jesé’s fifth.

The model has made her status public with a tender image in which her first-born appears holding a pregnancy test that marks positive. And in accompaniment to this illustrative photograph, he has written the following text: “Mom will always be at your side with strength and responsibility every day of your life, rain, shine or thunder. You have taught me that you never know how strong you are until being strong is your only option “. Along with these words, the young woman has added the hashtags # 2ndbaby #waitingforyou and #elmiedonoexiste.

There is no reference in the message to Jesé, and in fact, Janira’s tone seems to suggest that she doesn’t count on him too much. Waiting for an official confirmation of the breakup of both, the only thing that seems to be clear at the moment is that the canary is going to be a father again. We will have to wait Let’s see if this time he can maintain a more or less healthy relationship with the young woman, or as has been the case with the other two mothers of her children, new media wars await her.