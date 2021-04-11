Jerwin Ancajas retained his world crown against Jonathan Rodríguez

IBF super flyweight world champion, the Filipino Jerwin Ancajas (33-1-2, 22 KO) retained his crown last night at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville against the Mexican Jonathan Javier Rodriguez (22-2, 16 KO). The three North American judges gave him the victory on points, Tony Paolillo (115-112), Tom Schreck (116-111) and Don Trella (117-110).

Ancajas, 29, made the ninth defense of his title, which he won against McJoe Arroyo of Puerto Rico in September 2016.

The Philippine champion dropped Rodriguez at the end of the eighth round, but the Mexican recovered and put Ancajas on the spot, calling the fight the toughest of his career. It was a tough one-on-one match, in which powerful blows were exchanged.

The gala also featured the fight between the North American star Jaron ennis (27-0, 25 KO) and the former Russian world champion Sergey lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KO) within welterweight.

The victory went to the Philadelphia fighter by KO in the sixth round, after a left hook to the jaw that dropped the brave Russian and the referee quickly stopped the fight.

Ennis is No. 12 in the WBC, No. 9 in the IBF and No. 7 in the WBO and is beginning to make his mark among the welterweight greats.