Actor Jerry Stiller died at the age of 92 from natural causes. He is remembered for his portrayal of Frank Costanza in “Seinfeld”

The actor Jerry stiller, remembered for his interpretation of Frank Costanza in “Seinfeld“He died of natural causes at the age of 92.

His death was announced through social networks by his son, the also an actor. Ben stiller.

“It saddens me to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great father, grandfather, and most devoted husband to Anne for 62 years. You will be greatly missed. I love you dad, ”said the actor.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 – Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Born on June 8, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York, Jerry stiller He was the oldest of four children raised in a poor home of Polish Jews. He found his comic skills as a child when he tried to distract his parents from fighting.

Stiller’s accomplishments as an actor were considerable. Appeared in Broadway in the farce “The Ritz” by Terrence McNally in 1975 and in the David Rabe drama “Hurlyburly” in 1984.

Outside Broadway, He was in “The Threepenny Opera”; in Central park played clowns from Shakespeare for Joseph Papp; in the cinema he was seen as, among other things, a police detective in “The Taking of Pelham One, Two, Three” (1974) and Divine’s husband in John Waters’ “Hairspray” (1988), although he was better known as a comedian.

Stiller and his wife Meara They were present for many years in nightclubs, on television shows and talk shows, as well as in radio and television commercials.

Jerry stiller captured a new generation of fans as Frank Costanza, George’s grumpy father (Jason Alexander), in the NBC series “Seinfeld,” one of the most successful TV comedies of all time.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital