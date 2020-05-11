Comedian Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92, as announced by his son, actor Ben Stiller, this morning on his Twitter account. The interpreter became famous with his wife, Anne Meara, on American television in the sixties and seventies thanks to various variety shows, especially on The Ed Sullivan Show, and stood out in series such as Seinfeld or The King of Queens. She also starred in several of her son Ben’s movies. “I am sorry to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, has died of natural causes. He was a great father and grandfather, and the most attentive husband to Anne for 62 years. He is going to be sorely missed, I love you, dad ”, says the message from his son.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 – Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller was born in Brooklyn (New York) in 1927. His family, of Polish origin, moved to the Jewish neighborhood of the Lower East Side of Manhattan, where he was raised and where a few years ago he could do a guided tour with headphones in which Stiller told curiosities and anecdotes about the place. He served in the military and after World War II graduated from Theater at the University of Syracuse in 1950. Three years later, he met Meara, whom he married in 1954 and whom he convinced to act alongside him. After babbling at a comedy club in Chicago that later gave way to the legendary Second City, the couple soon succeeded in nightclubs in New York.

Stiller and Meara (who passed away in 2015) created a comedy duo in which they artistically exploited their differences. He was Jewish and short, she an Irish Catholic who was a few inches. They created a routine with some characters, Hershey Horowitz and Mary Elizabeth Doyle and the rest is the story of The Ed Sullivan Show, where they appeared thirty times.

In the early 1980s his career declined, although they continued to make radio announcements and brief appearances on comic skits. In 1986 they made their own television comedy, The Stiller and Meara Show, but it was a failure. The revival of Stiller’s career came with what would become one of the greatest classics on television, Seinfeld (1989-1998), a series in which he played the father of George Costanza since 1993 and for which he obtained a Emmy nomination in 1997.

At the end of Seinfeld, Stiller intended to retire, but the comedian Kevin James convinced him to participate in the sitcom The King of Queens, and to play another father, this time the character of the leading actress. Stiller accepted and appeared in more than 200 episodes between 1998 and 2007.

In the cinema he played roles as a supporting actor in movies like Pelham 1.2.3. (1974), Airport 1975, Hairspray (in the 1988 and 2007 versions) Highway to Hell (1991, where the entire Stiller clan appeared) or Compulsive Marriage (2007) and worked under the orders of his son Ben in both films Zoolander (2001 and 2016). The second part was his last job, both in film and on television, and he retired.

