The Utah Jazz announced this Friday the death at the age of 78 of Jerry Sloan, the coach who guided him to the best moments in his history, especially to two consecutive NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, as a result of the Parkinson’s disease that he suffered for a long time.

05/22/2020 at 17:18

CEST

EUROPE PRESS

« Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will always be part of the organization and we join his family, friends, and fans in mourning his loss. We are so grateful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty, and tenacity that he brought to our franchise, « said the franchise.

Member of the Hall of Fame since 2009, Sloan He coached the Jazz for 23 straight seasons (1988-2011) and ended his career with the third-highest number of career wins by a coach in NBA history (1,221). He touched the ring twice, but both times he met the Bulls of Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson.

The coach’s poster hangs above the Vivint Smart Homee pavilion alongside those of the club’s five players who have their bib numbers removed: Mark Eaton (53), Darrell Griffith (35), Jeff Hornacek (14), Karl Malone (32 ) and John Stockton (12).