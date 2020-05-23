Basketball Hall of Fame member, former NBA player and former coach, Jerry Sloan, passed away this Friday morning at the age of 78, after suffering complications from Parkinson’s and Lewy Body dementia, diseases that were diagnosed in 2016.

The Utah Jazz was the team responsible for confirming the death of who was his coach for more than two decades, in which he won two Western Conference titles and distinguished himself as one of the best strategists in the League.

“Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be part of our organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning for his loss,” the team said.

In an extension of the statement, it reads: “We are very grateful for what he accomplished here in Utah and for the decades of dedication, loyalty, and tenacity brought to our franchise … Like (John) Stockton and (Karl) Malone as Jerry Sloan optimized the organization, he will be missed. “

Sloan was at the forefront of the Jazz between 1988 and 2011. In that period, he managed to make his quintet appear in 15 consecutive postseasons – a figure reached only by Gregg Popovich, Pat Riley and Phil Jackson – including those from 1996-1997 and 1997-1998, that he lost to the Chicago Bulls, an institution that held an important place in his heart.

With those from the Windy City, he played 10 of his 11 seasons as a professional player (1966-1976). Able to play as a point guard, shooting guard or forward, Sloan distinguished himself by his iron game and defensive ability, which led him to be twice All Star, four times member of the best defensive quintet in the NBA and, later, Chicago will remove your number ‘4’.

It was also with the Bulls that his coaching career began; first, as an assistant in 78-79 and then as principal, the following three campaigns. In that facet, he was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2009.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.