The NBA is in mourning. Jerry sloan, one of the most important figures in the history of the league and of Utah Jazz, has passed away at 78 years of age after years suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Member of the Hall of Fame and head coach for 13 years on the set of Salt Lake City, his figure was essential in the emergence of the NBA during the 90’s. Tributes follow each other from all the personalities of the league.

A coach teaches. Inspires. Gives all of himself in pursuit of something greater. pic.twitter.com/FWOf9Jcm8s – utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 22, 2020

