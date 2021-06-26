Jerry Seinfeld to talk about Pop-Tarts on Netflix

On ‘Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill‘(Joe DeMaio, 2020), the last comedy special of the great comic premiered on Netflix, one of the most celebrated segments (at least by himself Jerry seinfeld) talked about Pop-Tarts, pre-baked Kellogg’s cookies filled with a sweet substance famous in American breakfasts and, since nothing is thrown away here, we are going to have a movie on the subject.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Unfrosted‘, which is what the invention is called, will talk about the origin of said sweet aperitif and will feature Spike feresten Y Barry marder as co-writers, both responsible for ‘Bee Movie‘(Steve Hickner, Simon J. Smith, 2007), that attempt at family cinema that, well, it happened.

“Here you have more information about ‘Unfrosted – The Pop Tart Story'”, comments the comedian on his Twitter account.

“1. Yes, it’s the same team of lunatic scriptwriters that the awkward hit ‘Bee Movie’ came from.

2. The story of how Pop Tart was invented is told as in ‘Chosen for Glory’.

3. Some parts we have not invented.

4. Clean work ”.

Yes, it refers to ‘Chosen for glory‘(Philip Kaufman, 1983), the mythical story about the astronauts who formed the crew of the Mercury.

