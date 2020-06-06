Jerry krause He will always be remembered as one of the best General Managers in all NBA history thanks to the six rings achieved with Chicago Bulls in the 90’s. Led by Michael JordanThose Bulls are considered the largest dynasty in North American competition to date.

However, was it thanks to Jordan that Krause lived up to the best GMs seen in the NBA? Despite twice receiving the competition’s Executive of the Year award in the 1987/88 and 1995/96 seasons, the years after Jordan’s departure from Chicago (in 1998) were far from resembling what the franchise from Illinois he managed to be in his glorious 90s.

Jerry Krause encountered a team plagued by veterans who were clamoring for immediate rebuilding, so that would be where the former Bulls GM should have demonstrated his command and management skills.

Some players such as Elton Brand, Jamal Crawford, Jay Williams or Marcus Fizer, were calling in the discipline of Chicago Bulls in the first years of the ‘post Jordan’ era. However, Krause’s biggest move came after the 2000-2001 season, in which the team had a poor record of 15 wins and 67 losses.

Jerry Krause decided to throw all the meat on the grill and bet on Tyson Chandler, in those years a high school player who had earned the reputation of being “the next Kevin Garnett”, and by Eddy Curry, selected at number 4 in the Draft from 2001, and it was presented as a smaller version of Shaquille O’Neal.

In the end, the new and young Chicago Bulls had names like Chandler and Curry, Jalen Rose, Jamal Crawford, Jay Williams and Marcus Fizer on their roster. Despite achieving a small improvement, the qualitative jump was not as expected.

In 2003, Jerry Krause resigned as Bulls General Manager giving the following explanation: “Work stress has caused me physical and health problems.” In the following season, the franchise broke a record of 23-59, revealing all of Krause’s work in the ‘post Jordan’ years.