Jerry Garcia Art to be auctioned as NFT for $ 1 million

The now-deceased former Grateful Dead lead guitarist Jerry Garcia will have a rare piece of his artwork sold as a non-expendable token (NFT) collectible asset. The NFT is a digital piece called “Gift” and is being sold by the Jerry Garcia Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports “environmental, artistic and humanitarian causes through the beauty of music and art.”

‘One man collects what another man spills’

On May 5, the Jerry Garcia Foundation put up for auction a newly minted NFT called “Gift,” a work of art created by the late Grateful Dead guitarist. The Grateful Dead were a well-known American psychedelic rock band that formed in 1965 and toured until 1995 with approximately 2,350 shows.

In addition, the dead had a massive following known as “Dead Heads”, as thousands of people followed the group around the world. The Dead’s lead guitarist Jerry Garcia was not only an extremely popular musician, but also dabbled in the fine arts.

The NFT named “Gift” (pictured left) Jerry Garcia, lead guitarist for the Grateful Dead, who passed away in 1995 (pictured right).

Garcia’s art that was listed on Wednesday is on the NFT Superrare.co marketplace, and the Jerry Garcia Foundation wants 309 ETH. Currently, the 309 ETH trading value of Garcia’s “Gift” is worth over $ 1 million using current ether exchange rates. The Superrare vendor is titled “@jerrygarcia” and the author’s description tells a bit about the life of Dead’s guitarist. The SF Chronicle notes that the Jerry Garcia Foundation plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from the NFT auction for the preservation of coral reefs.

‘A night watch, a day watch… If you get confused, listen to the music playing’

The Superrare auction house also has a written description on the NFT.

“Encounter with ‘Gift’, he greets us just as we land, entering our view from the blue sky and the fluffy cloud surfing. We see the pleasant face of ‘Gift’, a smiling and progressive interstellar being. Play a musical staff ”, a summary description of the NFT notes.

The summary “Gift” further says:

We experience her colorful epiphany of giving and receiving in a range of rainbow hues: purples, reds, oranges, yellows, greens, and blues. We experience “Gift” as a fulfillment of gratitude, an uplifting vision perceived through tangible abstractions. Familiar shapes and geometric shapes adorn your garment. The “gift” is played by ear.

2021 has been a phenomenal year for digital artists and NFT creators. Statistics for the past seven days show there have been 127,393 sales worth $ 321 million, based on nonfungible.com’s market history. Additionally, a host of luminaries, members of high society, and celebrities have jumped on the NFT bandwagon. Bitcoin.com News recently reported on the NFTs of hip-hop phenomenon Eminem and a set of rare photos of Kurt Cobain turned into collectible NFTs.

As far as the Jerry Garcia NFT is concerned, there is currently a bid on the artwork at 35 ETH or $ 122k using current ether exchange rates. The offer below is for 4 ETH or $ 14k in ethereum for NFT art.

What do you think of the Jerry Garcia NFT being auctioned at Superrare? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

