The damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic to the US economy could be “lasting” and perhaps more stimulus measures are necessary, Federal Reserve (Fed) President Jerome Powell warned Wednesday.

Additional fiscal support can be expensive, but it’s worth it, if it helps prevent long-term economic harm and leaves us with a more robust recovery,

he stated in a speech.

The Fed chief promised that the central bank will continue to use all its tools at full capacity until the crisis is over and the recovery of the economy is underway.

Currently, the Fed’s interest rate is in the range of 0 to 0.25%, a level that it will maintain until it is ensured that the economy has resisted and is on track to achieve maximum employment and price stability, Powell said.

After Trump urged the Fed to push its interest rate into negative territory, Powell considered that they do not consider it as a tool for their monetary policy.

We reviewed this question in October and within minutes all members said it was not an attractive political tool,

revealed.

Among the measures applied, the central bank expanded its loan program, also including SMEs, which were greatly affected by the containment measures, to give more liquidity to the entire financial system.

Powell recalled that the Fed only has borrowing capacity and not spending, suggesting once again that Congress should not be reluctant to seek more ways to shore up the economy.

Faced with the rise in unemployment from 3.5% to 14.7% in two months and the contraction of 4.8% per year of GDP in the first quarter, the House of Representatives presented on Tuesday a new stimulus plan for 3 trillion dollars, which would add to other plans already approved that add another 3 trillion dollars.

On unemployment, Powell said the rate will peak over the course of the next month and then decline, but will remain well above the levels seen in 2018 and 2019.

