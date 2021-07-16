Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño: The super welterweight will have his real champion on Saturday night

Darío Pérez

Few times in the era of the big belts has boxing had what all sports have, a single world champion. This statement, which would leave anyone who does not know the organizational system of our discipline stunned, makes sense every time we meet champions who do not unify, despite being able to do so. But it makes even more sense when it is possible for a person to own the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world titles. It will be the case of the super welterweight, one of the most complicated divisions in current boxing, at dawn from this Saturday to Sunday. Whoever comes out with his arm raised will join Bernard Hopkins (middleweight, 2004), Jermain taylor (middle, defeating Hopkins in 2005), Terence Crawford (super lightweight, 2017), Oleksandr Usyk (cruise category, 2018) and, recently and currently in force, Josh taylor (superlight, 2021) as champion of the four main bodies since the WBO was recognized as part of them, in the nineties of the last century.

The AT&T Center in San Antonio (Texas), in the American Midwest, Mexican territory up to the Alamo and San Jacinto in 1836, will host the great event organized by Premier Boxing Champions.

The main fight of the evening will face the IBF, WBA and WBC champion Jermell charlo (34-1, 18 KO) and the WBO champion Brian Castaño (17-0-1, 12 KO). Two 31-year-old boxers, in their best physical, boxing and maturity moments, who culminate two passages full of difficulties until they reach a dream point: to be, in an unappealable and indisputable way (undisputed, as North Americans say) the best boxer in its division, the super welterweight.

Charlo is in the best moment of his career. After his only loss in December 2018 to Tony Harrison, in a tight unanimous decision, he promised himself to be number one. He had already had a scare months before, when he beat Austin Trout by majority decision. Those two fights seemed to give the reason to those who accused the lighter of the Charlo of being a conservative fighter, of swimming and putting away his clothes instead of taking the step forward and adding his triumphs in a forceful way. Said and done: after leaving the condition of undefeated with Harrison, he has won by KO his next three duels, against Jorge Cota, Harrison himself (recovering the world championship that he snatched) and Jeison Rosario, thus obtaining in September 2020 the three belts he owns, IBF, WBA and WBC. It is the local, both in the literal sense, Texan, as the one signed by Al Haymon and PBC; hopefully this fact does not have significance in case it reaches the cards.

The Argentine Castaño has been breaking stone, with the usual very complicated career to settle on the top of world boxing for any boxer from outside the most powerful territories, sportingly and economically speaking, and in the satellite of the great promoters. Despite a very promising amateur career, including an unbeaten stage in the World Series of Boxing, Boxi begins to appear in the United States in his ninth fight, taking small steps that did not pay off. Thus, he had to return to his country to seek the way to intermediate titles against the Puerto Rican Emmanuel de Jesús, who gave him many problems before being knocked out by the Argentine. Along the same lines, he had to go to France to defeat Michel Soro and Cedric Vitu, a nightmare of Spanish boxing in recent years, at home. After a draw against Erislandy Lara, which Castaño seemed to win, and a “minor” fight, the world opportunity came after a long wait for the pandemic and the visa of the Brazilian champion, Patrick Teixeira, whom he beat by wide decision in February. Brian could look for a voluntary or affordable defense, but he launched himself to sports glory as soon as he could, to unify. We fans always take this kind of thing into account to, as they say there, bank some athletes more than others. Despite being what they call the underdog, the boxer who starts off as a theoretical victim, due to the aforementioned local condition and the greater height and size of Charlo, the Boxi has not come this far to leave nothing and will seek to surprise (16 de 17 experts consulted by The Ring give Charlo the winner).

As a semi-fund, a WBA title (the world champion is Teófimo López) of as many as there are in the lightweight among the American Rolando Romero (13-0, 11 KO) and the Swede Anthony Yigit (24-1-1, 8 KO), called up at the last minute as a replacement for Austin Dulay (14-2, 10 KO). Yigit is potentially a better opponent than Dulay, but it remains to be seen how he presents himself after being inactive for two years and hinting at his retirement to pursue an acting career in Stockholm. As if that weren’t enough, Yigit had been active in super lightweight for several years. A mystery the performance of the Scandinavian against a Romero who lost to Jackson Maríñez, despite the fact that the judges gave him the winner. In the rest of his lawsuits, he has not suffered the problem of having to listen to the judges, as he has a fearsome hitting power.

The show will open the great Uruguayan promise of the middleweight, Amílcar Vidal (12-0, 11 KO), against Immanuel aleem (18-2-2, 11 KO). Vidal has already made two fights in the United States after drawing attention in his fights in Latin America, and will have an important test to see if he is ready to stay at the hotel of the greats of a category as sought after as the medium. Aleem has a curious Twitter account, as an anecdote: Loco_Manolo_, while Vidal was introduced a few months ago to the Spanish fans in ESPABOX.

As we reported in recent days, the evening can be seen in Spain at dawn from this Saturday to Sunday (and also delayed) through FITE TV, at an affordable price of 8'50 euros to change.