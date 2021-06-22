Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño want to be the sixth unified champion in history

Jermell charlo

On July 17 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio (Texas) we will meet the sixth unified champion in history (with all four belts), in this case the super welterweight, since the North American Jermell charlo (34-1, 18 KO), WBC-IBF-WBA world champion, will face Argentine WBO champion Brian Brown (17-0-1, 12 KO).

This past weekend the first press conference was held, in which we highlighted the best statements of both.

“Once you lose a fight, that’s the hardest thing. I lost before and that separated me from my twin brother. He has never lost. He is an undefeated champion. I was an undefeated champion who lost and it made a huge difference for me.

After getting revenge for my loss to Tony Harrison. I came back to fight Jeison Rosario, who was supposedly the new kid. We really trained differently for him because he was a bigger guy. But we stayed strong and we did it.

I am excited to be fighting in San Antonio. We’ll go on tour for three and a half hours, listen to great R&B music on the go, and take care of business and have a good time in San Antonio.

Chestnut is shorter than me. I hope he tries to land a lot of body shots. I am not afraid of any man. There is nothing that can stop me right now.

If he’s saying he’s going to make me risk my life, what do you think I’m going to make him do with his? If you make me risk my life, you better be willing to risk your life. I’m not the one to play with. I’m not just devastating with my punches. I am devastating with my mind. There’s nothing he can do to me that I haven’t already seen. I have been in boxing much longer than he can imagine.

Brian Castaño is a great fighter. He comes to fight. Does not stop. He does a lot of things that are impressive to the rest of the crowd and I feel like he will fight. He is going to hit. He will box. He will back off. He will move on. Lateral movement. Derrick James, my coach, and I have worked hard to prepare for everything. It takes a lot to jump into the ring and become an undisputed champion and with that said, I am going to do everything I can in my willpower to win this fight.

When I win on July 17 and unify the belts and be undisputed, that’s just another trophy for me. I want it to keep working. I want to win another world title in the same weight class as my brother. We won them in super welterweight, I want to win them in the middle. We are not finished.

“I feel great, I am having a great training camp and I am looking forward to getting in the ring. This is the fight of my life and I feel great about it.

This fight is a great honor and a privilege. Having the opportunity to unify the four belts is something unique. It’s about making history. Only a few fighters have been able to pull it off and write a golden page in boxing history books. I plan to be the first Hispanic to do so.

It is going to be a tough fight between two great champions. Charlo is strong and a good boxer, but he has never suffered in the ring before. It will do so on July 17.

My prediction is that I will win and he will suffer.