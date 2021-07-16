Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño look for everything in the super welterweight

Saturday at the AT & T in San Antonio Texas

In what must be one of the best fights of 2021, this Saturday, July 17, the North American twin Jermell Charlo and the undefeated Argentine will face each other in dispute for the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles in the Super Welter category. Brian Castaño. The fight will take place at AT&T in San Antonio Texas.

Charlo has a record of 34 won 18 by Ko and 1 loss, while Castaño knows no failure in 17 fights, of which 12 has been achieved by Ko. Charlo is 31 years old, is 1.80 cm tall and a range of 1.85. With these measures, he surpasses Castaño, who exhibits a height of 1.71 cm and the same measure in scope, and was born in 89, which is why he is the same age as his rival, 31 years old.

Charlo has a twin brother “Jermall” who reigns in the Middleweight division and they have the rare honor of being a pair of twins who hold a world boxing championship which they simultaneously exercise. A few years ago they commanded versions of the Super Welterweight division, but now Jermell has moved up through the ranks and is the king of middleweight in the WBC version.

Jermell Charlo, comes from adding two crowns to his account after winning by knockout. former Dominican champion Jayson “Banana” Rosario, in the seventh round. A few fights before he was surprisingly dethroned by his compatriot Tony Harrison in a decision that many considered unfair on December 22, 2018, however Charlo insisted on the rematch and on December 21, 2019 almost a year later he knocked out Harrison in round 11 and regained the title.

Argentine Brian Castaño, despite his short career, has already participated several times in the world title dispute; On October 3, 2018 in France he won the WBA Super welterweight world title by knocking out Frenchman Cedric Vitu, this title he successfully defended and then unified with Cuban Erislandi Lara, a fight that the judges tied despite Castaño’s dominance it was obvious.

For an unexplained reason, Castaño was unknown by the WBA and to become champion again he had to defeat the Brazilian monarch Patric Texeira, who until then reigned in the WBO. This is the crown that the Argentine will defend against twin Jermell Charlo this Saturday 17.

Although Jermell Charlo is a consolidated champion who has an advantage in height, scope and experience, we think that Castaño has enough quality to surprise and give his country a great triumph that would add to the joy of having won the Cup America.