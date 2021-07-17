Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño, at weight. His latest statements

Photo: Amanda Westcott / Showtime

Tonight the unified world championship is disputed with all four super welterweight belts at stake. This is the previous one.

Yesterday they gave the stipulated weight on the scale, Jermell charlo gave 69,400 kg, while Brian Brown weighed 69,500 kg (super welterweight limit is 69,850 kg).

The stakes remain in Charlo’s favor:

As we reported in recent days, the evening can be seen in Spain at dawn from this Saturday to Sunday (and also delayed) through FITE TV, at an affordable price of 8’50 euros to change. It can be hired here.

We remember the most important statements of both for combat:



Jermell charlo



“This is a dream come true. I have wanted to be indisputable since I was a child because this is the highest you can achieve in boxing. Being in this moment really makes me grateful to my entire team that helped me get to this point.

Now is the time that my brother and I finally have a chance to show the world what we are worth. This is the moment for us. Opportunities like this don’t come up too often, so I have to go out there and take advantage of them.

I don’t have any pressure on me. I have been in this position many times in my life. If I felt the pressure, I wouldn’t be right now.

I cannot predict the future, but I know that I am stronger and faster than before. I feel like I’m ready. I have power in every punch I throw and I am grateful for this opportunity to face another champion.

A concentrated Jermell is the most dangerous Jermell there could be. I have different skill sets that I can implement in this fight no matter what Castaño does. I have a lot I can do depending on what Castaño brings.

I risked my life to feed my family. I have a lot of things that I need the boxing world to understand before my career ends. You can see that I have always faced tough opponents.

Brian Brown

“For me and my team, this is one more opportunity to lift Argentine boxing and add another star to that legacy. That is what I want and I am enjoying this moment. I promise that on Saturday night I will leave it all in the ring for everyone.

He’s got all the pressure on him being in his home state. I have been training very hard for nine months and I feel comfortable as the underdog. I always come as the loser, so I don’t feel any pressure.

When it comes down to it, if I have to reduce the output of my shots to put more power into my shots, then I will. I don’t like to focus on past fights, because we have our own game plans for this fight. I have a plan to be victorious on Saturday night.

I guarantee that the fans will enjoy this fight and will not leave disappointed. We will both do whatever it takes to come out victorious and that will ensure that the fans will love this fight.

Seeing Argentina win the Copa América last Saturday night motivated me even more. Messi deserved his title and made the whole country happy. I hope the party can continue a week later with an undisputed champion too.