Jermell Charlo 153 lbs. vs. Brian Castaño 153 ¼ lbs.

IBF, WBC, WBC and WBO Undisputed Super Welter Title Unification World Championship – 12 Rounds

Jermell Charlo – 153 lbs.

Brian Castaño – 153 ¼ lbs.

Referee: Hector Afu; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Nelson Vazquez (PR), Steve Weisfeld (NJ)

WBA Interim Lightweight Title – 12 Rounds

Rolando Romero – 135 lbs.

Anthony Yigit – 140 ¼ lbs.

Referee: Rafael Ramos; Judges: Lisa Giampa (Nev.), Wilfredo Esperon (Texas), Robin Taylor (NY)

* Yigit exceeded the 135 pound limit. Romero will not be able to lose his title.

Middleweight Fight (162 lbs.) – 10 Rounds

Amilcar Vidal – 161 ½ lbs.

Immanuwel Aleem – 162 lbs.

Referee: Ellis Johnson; Judges: Ruben Carrion (Texas), Glen Crocker (Texas), Anthony De Los Santos (Texas)

# # #

ABOUT CHARLO VS. CHESTNUT

Charlo vs. Castaño will see the World Champion Jermell charlo and the Argentine WBO World Champion Brian Castaño battling to be the undisputed super welterweight champion by claiming all four belts from the 154-pound division that will be on the line for the first time in history on Saturday, July 17 live on SHOWTIME from the AT&T Center in San Antonio as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING begins at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and will also highlight the WBA Interim Lightweight Champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero measuring itself before Anthony Yigit in the co-main event, and undefeated middleweight Amilcar Vidal heads up with the veteran contender Immanuwel Aleem in a 10-round contest that will inaugurate the broadcast.

Tickets for the event promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions are on sale now and can be purchased through www.attcenter.com. Romero vs. Yigit is co-promoted by Mayweather Promotions.