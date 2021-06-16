Jermall Charlo sends a strong message to Canelo

This weekend the middleweight champion of the WBC, Jermall Charlo, will be defending his title against the Mexican, Juan Macías Montiel, But, he also has his sights set on the 168-pound monarch, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, to whom he sent a strong message.

In interview for Boxing News, Charlo, He mentioned that at the moment he has no urgency to move up the division and thereby seek a fight with Canelo.

“I’m going to campaign at 160. The fights are here, so I could end up here at 160 if that’s what it takes. Canelo he’s campaigning at 168 and 175. It’s not that I can’t make those weights, I’m a big middleweight, but I campaign at 160 ″.

Likewise, he considered that the fight with Montiel It is very important in his career, since the Mexican is a double-edged sword.

“The pressure increases. I can’t look bad against a guy like Montiel because then the world will think that I’m not capable of fighting guys like Golovkin or Canelo “.

