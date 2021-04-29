Jermall Charlo prepares to defend WBC title

The undefeated North American middle champion of the World Boxing Council, Jermall Charlo, will defend his title against the Mexican Juan Macías Montiel on June 19, at the venue to be defined in the United States.

Charlo comes from successfully retaining his title after defeating Sergiy Derevichenko by unanimous decision last September, in a great fight where he showed great technique and boxing.

For his part, Macías Montiel, a relative of former champion Fernando “Kochulito” Montiel, has just knocked out World Cup contender James Kirkland in a round, showing a great performance.

Jermal is in great preparation for another successful defense of his WBC crown.

The match will be broadcast on Showtime and is presented by PBC.