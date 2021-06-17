Jermall Charlo, Montiel and the combat of criticism

Saturday is an overloaded day in boxing. Up to three great boxers of the moment will be in action (Teófimo López was also scheduled, but it is due to Covid). There is overbooking and fans must choose. Inoue, Munguía, and Jermall charlo They will focus the attention, and it is the latter who has received the most criticism. The 31-year-old American (31-0, 22 KO), is being asked for big posters, but for now he is not making that leap. He is the owner of the WBC World Cup in the middle and wants to make it more profitable. For this reason, his promoter (Premier Boxing) has put him against Juan Macías Montiel (22-4, 22 KO). The Mexican arrives with enthusiasm, but he has few options.

That relative ease on paper has caused Charlo to receive much criticism. The fans have done it, but also other promoters. Eddie Hearn himself, after the last victory of Demetrius Andrade, challenged the American to fight with his pupil. “A fight that does not interest”, thus cataloged the lawsuit of this Saturday. That atmosphere surrounding the lawsuit perhaps makes it more interesting. Few give Montiel any option, which puts more pressure on Charlo: he must win and convince quickly. Otherwise, your haters will reappear.

The champion knows it, even so he has not wanted to recognize it, as is obvious, in the previous one. Charlo is “very happy” to be able to fight in his hometown, Houston, and promises “fireworks.” Without a doubt, you are facing a complex situation. If he overwhelms, he will be criticized for choosing that rival, but he will maintain his status, if on the contrary he leaves doubts, his cache will lower and questions will be asked about his level. Much more at stake than a simple paperwork for Jermall. Whatever you do, the option to fail is high.