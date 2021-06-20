JERMALL CHARLO HAD A BAD IN VICTORIA BEFORE JUAN MACÍAS MONTIEL

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) had a tougher fight than anyone expected as he won a twelve round unanimous decision over a very brave Juan Macías Montiel (22-5- 2, 22 KOs).

Scores were 118-109, 119-109, and 120-108. Montiel was coming off a first-round destruction of veteran James Kirkland. Charlo was in action in September, when he pushed Sergiy Derevyanchenko back. Charlo went ahead at the start of the first and took the fight to Montiel. Charlo was throwing a strong jab and it made Montiel recoil. They were exchanging hard blows at the end of the round from head to toe.

In the second it started with Charlo stalking. Montiel was changing position to get a counterattack. Chalro was pressing forward in the third, landing with punches to send Montiel back against the ropes. Charlo landed a good shot and they began to exchange important shots, with Charlo having the advantage. Charlo continued to land the bigger punches as Montiel pressed forward to make it a more physical fight.

In the fourth, Charlo was landing the hardest shots when they exchanged closely. Montiel showed a chin as he continued to advance and searched for more exchanges. Charlo shook Montiel at the start of the fifth and chased after him with big punches. Montiel was doing his best to fight him and weather the storm. Montiel was able to survive, but he was tagged often.

During the sixth, Charlo again shook Montiel badly and chased him with great blows. Montiel was receiving a punishment and inviting Charlo to come in with more. Charlo was taking his punches well and was landing. Eventually, Montiel began to fight back and managed to survive the damage, but was shaken again in the final moments.

Montiel was in survival mode in the seventh. Charlo was picking up his punches and looking to close out the show. In eight, Charlo was unloaded with hard combinations. Montiel continued to advance, while Charlo connected with accurate shots. Montiel was able to land a solid combination on Charlo. They were exchanging heavy blows at point-blank range.

Charlo’s right eye was cut and swollen as they fought in the ninth round. Charlo was landing as much as possible and Montiel kept coming, landing when possible and looking for exchanges. In the 10th, they traded blows in the first minute. Montiel went ahead and Charlo connected when he entered. Montiel was also landing, but there weren’t enough hits.

The eleventh began with Charlo throwing hard punches, with Montiel looking to get in to do damage. Montiel appeared to hurt Charlo in the body as they exchanged most of the three minutes. In the twelfth and final round, Montiel advanced and received blows at the same time. Montiel would not stop coming until the final bell, regardless of the blows that were landing on him.