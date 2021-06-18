Jermall Charlo faces an affordable defense of his middle WBC world title against Juan Montiel

Darío Pérez

The American Jermall charlo (31-0, 22 KO) will face the Mexican this Saturday night Juan Macías Montiel (22-4-2, 22 KO), defending his WBC world middleweight championship, in his possession since 2019. It is a defense, in theory, affordable for the Texan, in his recent line of not unifying crowns nor expose his girdles to the best rivals in the division, either by choice or because his potential rivals elude him (there are theories of all kinds).

Charlo, world champion also in super welterweight, comes from making his three fights with an absolute title in the middle against Brandon Adams, Dennis Hogan and Sergey Derevyachenko, the most recent at the end of last September. They do not seem the best options, neither with regard to sporting prestige nor for economic impact, in a category with Gennady Golovkin, Demetrius Andrade or even Ryota Murata, as potential champions of other organizations. Hopefully, if he wins as it would be logical this Saturday, his next fight will be with one of them, or with Munguía.

Juan Montiel, his rival from Los Mochis, is a Mexican before the opportunity of his life. This should be enough cover letter to assume the attitude with which he will step into the Toyota Center ring. He fights at his rival’s home, in a rival’s promotion, as a candidate and being considered by the whole world the boxer who will leave the ring crestfallen. Do you need any more motivation? He has several defeats, yes, but he has a hundred percent of victories before the limit, with what perhaps, while the gasoline lasts, entertaining assaults of the Aztec chasing the elusive style and the beautiful defense of the heaviest of the Charlo twins . His latest appearance, knocking out James Kirkland in less than two minutes, invites positive thinking.

The two previous matches of the main event are very interesting, both at ten rounds. In the super bantamweight, the US-Mexican duel is repeated: Angelo leo (20-1, 9 KOs) is back in action after his only loss, which saw him lose the category’s WBO world championship to Stephen Fulton. Your rival will be Aaron Alameda (25-1, 13 KO), also coming back from losing, in his case as a challenger to Luis Nery. Finally, an entirely Aztec duel at lightweight, a pit bull and a bandit will slap each other. Isaac Cruz (21-1-1, 15 KO), the hungry young man, against Francisco Vargas, the veteran former world titleholder looking for his last bullets.

Unfortunately, we will not be able to see this PBC gala in Spain in any way, with Al Haymon’s being the great promoter that always presents less certainty when it comes to seeing its events on our screens. The part televised in the United States, with these three battles, will begin at three in the morning from Saturday to Sunday, Spanish time.