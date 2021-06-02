Jermall Charlo defended Canelo from Óscar de la Hoya

After the strong words of the boxing promoter, Oscar de la hoya, on the boxing style of the current 168-pound champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, the American, Jermall Charlo, defended the Mexican and incidentally revealed that “The Golden Boy” does not keep its promises.

Oscar de la hoya posted a comment about Canelo’s boxing style, mentioned that everything does wrong, this made a lot of anger Jermall charlo, who did not hesitate to come out to defend him.

“I do not know if Oscar de la HoyWhether he is lying or not, but in 2014, he promised me that I or Gabriel Rosado, the winner, would face Canelo. I won, but he ended up fighting Kirkland. De la Hoya fell ill again. How do you attack your compatriot? Long live Mexico!”Jermell Charlo tweeted.

No doubt the comment of Charlo lets see the worst version of Oscar de la hoya, who for a few months has been seeking to return to boxing.

For now, Canelo hopes to finalize negotiations for a fight in September against Caleb Plant.

