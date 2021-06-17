Jermall Charlo and Juan Macias Montiel report ready to step into the ring

HOUSTON (June 17, 2021) – WBC World Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo came face to face with powerful Mexican boxer Juan Macías Montiel this Thursday during the final press conference prior to their fight on Saturday, June 19 from the Toyota Center in Houston headlining the Premier Boxing Champions event.

Thursday’s press conference also featured rising Mexican lightweight contender Isaac Cruz and fellow former world champion Francisco Vargas, who will fight in the 10-round co-main event, and former champion Angelo Leo. along with Mexican contender Aaron Alameda, who will trade blows in the opening fight of the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING night starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Saturday’s event is promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions. Tickets for the event can now be purchased by entering toyotacenter.com.

Charlo has established himself as a powerhouse in two different divisions and will want to excite his people when he meets Mexico’s Montiel in a unique boxing celebration on Juneteenth Day. Charlo and his twin brother Jermell Charlo received a proclamation from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Wednesday, declaring Juneteenth Day “Jermall and Jermell Charlo Day” in their city.

Here’s what the boxers had to say on Thursday:

JERMALL CHARLO

“I am blessed to be able to show my talents in this way. The training was spectacular. I had very good sparring sessions and I’m ready.

“You can expect to see a tough fight this Saturday, but you will see Jermall Charlo himself if he faces me like everyone else does. I can get explosive knockouts, fight 12 rounds, or crush you from start to finish.

“If he is as strong as they say, I will show them that I can move and attack his body. I have all the ability and skill of every great middleweight in history.

“(Montiel) is strong, but I face strong opponents all the time. I’m strong too, right? Its power does not concern me. This is my city, and I will continue to be the champion. Everything that is said about his power will only make me fight even harder.

“This is a real fight. I’m not James Kirkland or Hugo Centeno Jr. One is only as good as his most recent fight. This has levels, and I will show my level this Saturday. If he is that good and his team has a strategy that no one has used before, I will accept it. But I will demonstrate the fruits of my training.

“It is an honor to fight Juneteenth with the opportunity to represent my people. I will fight for all my ancestors who knew how to fight before me. I love it and I am focused.

“All boxers yearn to get the belt. I remember when I was in that position, and my current hunger for glory is even more voracious. I don’t fall asleep against anyone, I’m still a young boxer. I can’t afford to make mistakes, I know he comes to fight.

“I am not about to underestimate Montiel. Saturday is a day of celebration and that’s great, but I put my life on the line every time I enter the ring. He says he trained hard, but I trained even more.

“June 19 will be a party. Everybody get ready for a show. I came to put everything on the line and this fight will be one in which they will see me do what I say I will do ”.

JUAN MACÍAS MONTIEL

“I had an incredible training session. The best of my career. Very difficult physically, but now I feel spectacular. We have worked hard to bring another world championship to Mexico.

“I plan to show everything I have been doing this Saturday night. Various techniques and styles. I’m excited to be able to show it in the ring.

“I was a point against James Kirkland and everyone saw what happened. I wasn’t training back then like I did now when I drew against Hugo Centeno Jr. I know I will have the best middleweight in the world in front of me, and that’s why I trained harder than ever.

“I think that if he wants to exchange blows with me, he will regret having chosen that strategy

“I am very grateful to have this opportunity. I will fulfill my dream of being a world champion this Saturday, whatever it may be ”.

ISAAC CRUZ

“I had a great two and a half months of training and I’m ready for Saturday night. Vargas’s style is similar to mine. We both like to stand in front of our opponent, so it will be a great fight.

“I plan to put Mexico back on top one more time. ‘Pitbull’ Cruz will come to fight as always. This will be a war.

“I plan to give a great gift to all the Houston fans just like I did in San Antonio two fights ago. I will demonstrate that same power.

“I came to win and I am ready to see my arm raised. I don’t think of anyone but Vargas, but I’ll be ready for whoever comes after I win. “

FRANCISCO VARGAS

“I am very motivated and I already want Saturday night to arrive. I had great preparation and I know this fight will delight the fans with a lot of action.

“Both of us want to win to make our country proud. I think everyone knows what kind of fight this will be. Cruz is strong and will come to the fore, so our styles are definitely similar.

“There is not much left to be said. People may think that I have nothing left in the tank, but I will show that I have a lot left this Saturday night.

“This fight will be very entertaining, it could steal the focus of the night. When you have two Mexican warriors, you can look forward to another Fight of the Year. Don’t miss it this Saturday night. “

ANGELO LEO

“It is a pleasure fighting in Houston, Texas. I came up short in my most recent fight, but this time I managed to improve my fitness and strength by training for this fight. I am much stronger and wiser than when I faced Stephen Fulton.

“Training with my dad was spectacular. We are ready to show off this Saturday in Houston.

“I had COVID-19 for about six weeks before fighting Fulton, and I didn’t have the same energy as in the previous fight. Now I am completely healthy and ready to render in a big way.

“I am very motivated, as I know that I was a champion once and that I will return to that point again. I just want to show everyone that I am still at a very high level and that I am a serious threat to anyone in this division. “

AARON ALAMEDA

“We train very hard for this fight. The fight against Luis Nery gave me several valuable lessons and this Saturday I will show what I have learned.

“The fight against Luis Nery was a great opportunity. This time I will let my hands go, I will leave everything in the ring and I will win on Saturday night.

“I am very motivated after my previous experience against Nery. Everyone will see that I am willing to do whatever it takes to win this contest. “