Jermall Charlo – 160 lbs. vs. Juan Macías Montiel – 159.6 lbs.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® – 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on SHOWTIME

WBC World Middleweight Championship – 12 Rounds

Jermall Charlo – 160 lbs.

Juan Macías Montiel – 159.6 lbs.

Referee: Jon Schorle; Judges: Steve Morrow (Calif.), Nathan Palmer (Ind.), Chris Tellez (NM)

Lightweight Fight – 10 Rounds

Isaac Cruz – 133 lbs.

Francisco Vargas – 134 lbs.

Referee: James Green; Judges: Kellie Isaac (Texas), Jesse Reyes (Texas), Randy Russell (Texas)

Super Bantamweight Fight – 10 Rounds

Angelo Leo – 122 lbs.

Aaron Alameda – 123.4 lbs. *

Referee: Gregorio Álvarez; Judges: Jesse Reyes (Texas), Randy Russell (Texas), Eva Zaragoza (Texas)

* Alameda exceeded the contractually agreed weight. The fight will continue as scheduled.

Mexican Juan Macías Montiel will face the challenge of his life when he faces Undefeated World Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo during an evening that will celebrate Juneteenth Day at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, June 19 headlining the event of Premier Boxing Champions live and direct on SHOWTIME.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING kicks off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and will feature a rising lightweight contender like Mexico’s Isaac Cruz battling fellow countryman and former world champion Francisco Vargas in a 10-round co-main event. Former world champion Angelo Leo also returns to kick off the night against Mexican contender Aaron Alameda in a 10-round super bantamweight contest.

This event is promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased by entering toyotacenter.com. Leo vs. Alameda is promoted in partnership with Mayweather Promotions.

