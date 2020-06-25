The Washington Wizards are very close to getting Jerian grant, to replace Davis Bertans, according to Chris Miller of NBC Sports.

The 27-year-old has played throughout the season on the capital’s G-League team, after playing 2018-19 in the Orlando Magic.

Recall that Bertans said earlier in the week that he would not be on the NBA restart to preserve his health. Grant averaged 4.2 points in the 60 games he played with the Magic last season.