The organizing company of the Motorcycling World Championship, Dorna Sports, has reached an agreement with the Andalusian Government and the Jerez City Council so that this is the setting from which to resume the Motorcycling World Championship. At the end of July, already in summer and when it is assumed that the de-escalation that begins these days has been completed, two grand prizes will be held consecutively: the Spanish Grand Prix and the Andalusian Grand Prix. The first, which should have taken place last weekend, will be between July 17 and 19; the second, a new event driven by these special circumstances that are lived, the following week, between the 24th and the 26th of the same month.

The agreement with the Andalusian institutions will shortly be transferred to the Spanish Government, whose authorization is essential to continue with the plan. In addition, the central executive will dictate how to organize these two events, which will be held behind closed doors and with all possible security measures.

The agreement between the three parties also includes the celebration of the first Grand Prix of the Superbike World Championship, for which Dorna is also responsible, on the weekend of August 2 on the same Andalusian circuit.

Dorna has been working for weeks on how to restart the competition, which was suspended practically recently started sine die in early March. In fact, the first grand prix, in Qatar, was fully affected by the health crisis and the blocking of certain flights at Doha airport – especially those from Italy, a country with a large presence in the paddock – forced the cancellation of what was to be the first MotoGP race of 2020; only Moto3 and Moto2 tests were performed. Since then, the organizers have been holding off major prizes while planning to return to the competition.

The intention of the organizers is that Jerez is the starting point for the start of a championship that, although not complete, ends up being considered as valid as the previous ones by the International Federation of Motorcycling, which stipulates that a World Championship has been held with normality if, at least, he has 13 races. Right now there is no definite calendar – it is only known with certainty that this year the appointments from Holland, Germany, or Finland, already canceled, will not be held – but work is done with the aim of initially holding as many races as possible in Europe , with the option of holding two events in the same place, as will be done in Jerez, and of concluding the World Cup in Asia —the events in Thailand, Japan, Malaysia and Australia are suspended or pending— whenever circumstances and laws so require. allow.

“In the worst case, if we couldn’t fly out of Europe, we would maintain a 10-12-race championship,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna just a few days ago.

Government guidelines

The competition will resume, but it will do so with exceptional measures, since without a vaccine the danger of regrowth is very present. The event in Jerez will surely be without an audience, as Dorna had foreseen, although all the limits and guidelines were set by the Pedro Sánchez government. Although, it is true that Dorna had already communicated to the teams that she will control the volume of people that access the paddock and that she will limit the number of members per team: each official team will be able to displace each grand prize to 40 people – Suzuki usually moved to about 50 people, Honda, about 60–; 25, private teams; only 20 Moto2 teams and 12 Moto3 teams. In addition, the volume of press, sponsors and guests will be dramatically reduced.

On the other hand, Dorna has acquired 10,000 tests – she has not yet received them, but she hopes to have them by then – to also monitor the health of her workers and of all the members who access the paddock during a grand prize. The objective, obviously, is to minimize risks and make circuits a safe space. The competition will return, but what was once understood as normality is still far away.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe