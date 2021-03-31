Jeremy Strong being the inventor of the polio vaccine in ‘Splendid Solution’

At a time when the world is pinning its hopes on the various vaccines that are coming out, it seems more than opportune to make a movie about one of the most famous vaccine researchers in history. According to Deadline, Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’) will play Dr. Jonas Salk in a film that will lead by title.‘Splendid Solution’.

Salk was the man who worked to create the polio vaccine, even as the disease was spreading like wildfire across the United States. He therefore had to fight not only the disease, but also cautious patients, meddlesome politicians, and the general malaise from the resulting treatment … although he ended up being a hero.

Gillian Weeks adapt the script of this story taken from the book of the same name written by Jeffrey Kluger, author of various stories based on real events, including a “small” work that later became the famous movie ‘Chicken 13’.

Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce the film and we will soon meet its director. According to the producers: “We cannot think of a more timely story to tell: a man’s journey to save the world from a devastating pandemic while overcoming misinformation in the media … and how he believes so much in the vaccine that He tested it on himself and his children to show the world that it was safe. “