Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot added to UFC Fight Night on July 17

The return of Jeremy stephens at 155 pounds it won’t be against Drakkar Klose.

The former featherweight contender will move up the division to measure forces with Mateusz gamrot in the UFC Fight Night July 17.

The pairing was first reported by MMA Junkie.

Stephens was to make his return to Lightweights in the co-star of the UFC Las Vegas 24But during the ceremonial confrontations at the event, he roughly shoved Klose, rendering the 33-year-old unable to fight after being diagnosed with a concussion and a cervical sprain.

Stephens, 34, has not won since knocking out Josh emmett in February 2018.

Gamrot, former champion of the KSW, holds a record of 18 – 1 – (1 NC) as a professional and is coming off his first promotional victory with a KO in the second round against the veteran Scott holtzman in the UFC on ABC 2.

