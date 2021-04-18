Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose

The explosive duel between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose will have to wait for another occasion.

Just minutes before the UFC on ESPN 22 card began, the promoter announced that there would be one less match. The co-featured duel between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose was canceled due to an undisclosed injury to Drakkar Klose. The announcement was made just moments before the broadcast from UFC Apex began.

The combat in itself looked interesting on paper. As if that were not enough, the intense confrontation during the ceremony ended with Stephens giving Klose a strong push for getting too close. Both fighters said some cuteness and left the atmosphere tense for the fight.

Stephens was preparing to make his return to the lightweight division after 8 years since his last fight at 155 pounds. Additionally, Jeremy was looking to end a four-game losing streak and make amends. During the week ‘Lil Heathen’ had claimed to have overcome all his personal problems and be ready to show that he is still valid.

For his part, Klose was also looking to return after an absence of a year. In his most recent fight we saw him get knocked out by Beneil Dariush in March 2020 in what was one of the best fights of the year. Before that, Drakkar was coming on a three-win streak.

After the last minute cancellation, this is how tonight’s billboard was:

Stellar Billboard

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin GastelumAndrei Arlovski vs. Chase ShermanAbdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob MalkounTracy Cortez vs. Justine KishAlexander Munoz vs. Luis Pena

Preliminary billboard

Juan Espino vs. Alexandr RomanovLupita Godinez vs. Jessica PenneBartosz Fabinski vs. Gerald Meerschaert Dakota Bush vs. Austin HubbardAnthony Birchak vs. Tony Gravely

