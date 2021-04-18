Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose is removed from the card within minutes of starting UFC Vegas 24

May 9, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jeremy Stephens (red gloves) before his fight against Calvin Kattar (blue gloves) during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A fight that had an intense weigh-in will have to wait.

Minutes before the start of UFC Vegas 24, Jeremy stephens vs. Drakkar Klose was removed due to an unhealed injury from Klose.

Despite Stephens He is not at his best, the fight promised and interest increased after the official weigh-ins of the event, where Jeremy I push Klose after getting too close. Seconds later they were separated by the staff.

Stephens hoped to return to the light division for the first time after 2013, the American is on a four-game losing streak. He began with a series of changes to end this irregular phase.

On the other hand, Klose he hoped to overcome his defeat against Beneil Dariush on UFC 248. The defeat ended a three-win streak.

UFC Vegas 24 is taking place tonight in UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.