Jeremy Stephens says he is sober and at his best for this Saturday

It might seem at first glance that things don’t look quite perfect for Jeremy Stephens. However, the fighter says that in reality things are totally opposite.

Despite being away from the Octagon for 11 months and on a losing streak of four straight fights, ‘Lil Heathen’ says he has used the time to make significant changes in his life. In a recent interview, Jeremy Stephens spoke about the changes he has made in his personal life.

“It has been an experience. I’ve been fighting since I was 16, and even back then I probably fought three, four times in a month. So it was good to take a step back. I had to do some mental work. I had many things to close personally. “

“I have been doing many different types of work outside of this. It has been really good for me. He had a lot of personal things going on. It was a good year to get away and just take some time. I really stand up for success. It was like taking one step back in order to take two steps forward. “

Stephens mentions important changes. He reconnected with his mother, a longtime drug addict who, according to him, nearly died and now needs constant supervision and assistance. He also addressed his own habits and decided to quit drinking.

“It has been a journey. Trust me, I haven’t left a stone unturned. I have never been happier in my life. I have never been clearer in my life, I have never been more focused. Saturday night, you guys are in luck. I’m telling you, this is going to be my best performance. “

Stephens made a weight division change, returning to 155 pounds after an eight-year stint at 145 pounds. He faces Drakkar Klose in Saturday’s event at UFC Apex.

And with her personal life in order, Stephens hopes her professional life will follow suit. With an incredible 14 years of experience in the UFC, Stephens believes that, at age 34, it is time for him to maximize his potential, both in performance and profit.