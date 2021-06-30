Jeremy Stephens on Jake Paul: “A lot of people underestimate him, he can knock out Tyron Woodley”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello / . for Triller)

The now UFC lightweight fighter Jeremy Stephens Says YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul Could Knock Out Tyron Woodley in his next boxing match.

Paul faces Woodley on August 28 in a professional boxing match promoted by Showtime PPV. For Jake Paul, it’s his fourth professional boxing match. and earned the opportunity to fight a big name in the world of combat sports in Woodley after defeating his old friend and sparring partner Ben Askren on his last outing.

Notice

In the case of Woodley, after losing four consecutive fights in the UFC, was released and opted to fight ‘The Problem Child’ and earn a large salary in the process.. This summer’s hit pay-per-view is expected to see both men earn several million dollars.

For Paul, The fight against Woodley represents the toughest test of his boxing career to dateBut if you ask a UFC fighter, he has a good chance of winning it. Speaking to James Lynch of MMA News in a recent interview, Stephens was asked about Paul and he couldn’t help but say good things about “The Problem Child.”

Stephens, who is known as one of the best KO artists to have fought in the octagon of the UFC, gave credit to Paul’s boxing skills and said that she’s starting to become a big fan of him because of the way he drives.

“I think that Jake Paul has some skills, man. I think a lot of people underestimate this guy. I think he’s going to do really well against Tyron Woodley and could knock him out. He has the money, he has the training, he has met good people, he is an athletic phenomenon. I like this guy, ”Stephens said.

Advertisement