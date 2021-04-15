Jeremy Stephens does not forget Conor McGregor: “I can finish it”

Conor McGregor and Jeremy Stephens | Image: FirstSportz

No one has forgotten what happened at the press conference prior to UFC 205 when Jeremy Stephens (28-18) he proposed to face Conor McGregor (22–4) for him to answer: Who the hell is this guy? and will provoke the laughter of all those present.

This moment didn’t really spark anything between the UFC fighters but it could have led to them meeting in the Octagon. More than four years have passed and despite the fact that this event is still remembered It seems pointless to talk about a fight between the two.

Not only because of the time that has passed but because they are in different divisions and because their careers have gone different ways. “The Notorious” has had its ups and downs but is a star and will fight against Dustin Poirier (26–6) at UFC 264. “Lil Heathen” hasn’t won a win since February 2018 and is currently scheduled to face Drakkar Klose (11-2-1) at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum.

Anyway, Jeremy Stephens just dedicated these words to Conor McGregor, considering that for his next fight, which will take place this coming Saturday, he is moving up to lightweight (via BJPenn.com):

“I am moving up the division because I want exciting fights. I want a belt. I’m looking to fight Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, kick him out of here. I’m looking to get paid. That’s why I’m here”.

Conor McGregor | Image: Reuters