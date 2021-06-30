Jeremy Stephens criticizes Drakkar Klose for shoving episode

Although the fight never took place in the cage, Jeremy Stephens sees his experience in the run-up to Drakkar Klose as a victory for him.

On April 16 in Las Vegas, both Stephens and Klose hit weight at the UFC on ESPN 22. Things took a wrong turn after an intense confrontation ended when Jeremy shoved Drakkar with both hands. The next day, the fight was called off. Klose withdrew, citing neck problems and a concussion.

“It was just an experience,” Stephens told MMA Junkie on Monday. “They paid me a little money just to give the peso. I showed up to fight and he didn’t. I never thought a push would go this far. I didn’t think he was going to act like that, and turn it into quite a show. From what I’ve heard, I feel like Dana White was behind me, the company was behind me. I lost the opportunity to get in there to work. At all levels, I can see it transparently. I feel good about what I did. I am a fighter and in those moments I am in primitive instinct ”.

As for why things got physical, Stephens points to Klose as the one who started it. According to Stephens, he felt Klose was getting too close, which he didn’t like.

“You broke the behavior first by getting too close and putting your nose against mine. I didn’t get close to you. Days before that, we were at UFC PI and his wife or girlfriend or fiancee greeted me, ‘Hey what’s up? All of his gear was fine, but I could see that he was freaking out there. As I got closer, he still kept on and got closer and closer. It was just a primal instinct to push that motherfucker back. “

Stephens, 35, returns to the UFC on ESPN 26 on July 17 when he takes on former KSW champion Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight showdown. Meanwhile, Klose has not competed since the shoving incident occurred.

Klose’s team recently reported that he is still dealing with push-related issues. He underwent two neck procedures and is seeing a concussion specialist who recommended that he take at least three more months off.

“I don’t know what’s going on with him. They knocked him out pretty bad the previous fight. If the UFC wasn’t covering your coverage, that’s not the way to do it. Call the damn medical team if you’re really hurt. I don’t feel like I gave him a concussion. He just wasn’t ready. I came too hungry. If you watch his interviews, he’s changing camps. You are dealing with these injuries. He has a lot of fucking excuses and nonsense. I saw it in his eyes, brother, at that very moment. From man to man, when you come face to face with someone, you just know, ‘I got you’. He did not appear. It did not appear. I felt that I came too hungry, too primitive ”.

A future match against Klose is not something Stephens is interested in. In his opinion, the battle was won when Klose withdrew from the fight. Stephens said he has no ill will toward Klose or his team, but he doesn’t like the way they handled things.