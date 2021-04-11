Jeremy Renner teases the return of Ronin’s outfit in Hawkeye

They confirmed long ago that between what we would see in the series “Hawkeye” Disney + would be the past of Clint Barton. As part of that past is his years as Ronin, something that was only briefly shown in “Avengers: Endgame”, during the five-year period in which much of the population of Earth disappeared, including the entire family of Clint. This caused the former Avenger to enter a spiral of self-destruction in which he seemed more driven by killing than anything else.

We do not know how important that past of Clint will have in the series, since the central theme will be to present Kate Bishop as the new Hawkeye / Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), but what is confirmed is that we will see that again Ronin stage, as confirmed by his own Jeremy renner.

The actor in charge of giving life to Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and who returns to the role to star in this series, has shared an Instagram story a image in which we see him dressed in the Ronin suit. In addition, he accompanies it with the comment: “Back when …” (Back to when …).

The question that does arise with this is whether we are talking about an image of the set of “Hawkeye”, which we know is still underway because new images have not arrived, or if perhaps Renner has recovered an image from when they were filming “Avengers: Endgame” . However, since Renner has been sharing images from the set of “Hawkeye”, it would be logical to think that it is another image from the set of the series.

We do not know if it will be related to this particular arc of Clint or not, but Echo, who was Ronin in the Marvel comics, will make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through this series as actress Alaqua Cox, and with high chances in addition to starring in his own solo series for Disney + in the short term future.

Either way, the series is scheduled to premiere on Disney + in late 2021.