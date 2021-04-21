Jeremy Renner announces the end of filming for his Hawkeye scenes

The main photography of the series has been underway since last December “Hawkeye”, another of the Marvel Studios series that is scheduled to premiere on Disney + throughout this 2021, possibly the last Marvel series to reach the streaming platform this year.

After leaking many images of the shoot, leaving a glimpse along the way to the protagonists Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in their respective roles as Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, as well as seeing others like Alaqua Cox or Fra Free in their respective roles as Echo or the villain Clown, that shoot is coming to an end.

The actor Jeremy Renner, who throughout these months has been sharing individual images of the filming, has published an image through an Instagram story announcing the end of the filming of his scenes. It is an image of him with the following message:

Last day for now … This is not goodbye, but see you soon Thanks to the cast, crew and Marvel.

A “see you soon” that clearly points to the additional photography that all these projects generally have.