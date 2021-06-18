Jeremy Pacatiw signs with ONE Championship

Jeremy pacatiw, member of the Team Lakay, has sealed its link to ONE Championship.

The signing of the 25-year-old mixed martial artist was made official on Tuesday by the Asian promotion.

Notice

Pacatiw, a bantamweight with a professional-level record of 10-4 (4-1 in his last five fights), has already set some goals for himself ahead of what will be his debut in the organization’s cage.

“My short-term goal is to win the hearts of the fans and put up a good fight,” said the ‘Juggernaut’, which is what Pacatiw is nicknamed. “I want to have an impressive victory in my debut, so I’m going to have to work hard to meet my goals.”

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement