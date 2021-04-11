Jérémy Ménez sends a message to Roger Martínez for his double against the Tigers

The controversial French midfielder, former player of the Club América Eagles, Jérémy Ménez, sent a message of support to his former Coapa teammate, Roger Martínez, for his double against the UANL Tigres on Matchday 14 of Liga MX.

In social networks, Jérémy commented on the publication of Roger Martínez, sending him a message of encouragement for his double, because he knows the situation he has gone through.

“Crack, bro.” He was written by the Frenchman who played for the Eagles in 2018-19.

In addition to Ménez, his colleagues such as Córdova, Ochoa, Fidalgo, Bruno Valdez, Ema Aguilera, Mauro Lainez, Colula, Benedetti, Giovani and Nico Castillo also commented on the publication giving him messages of encouragement.

