Jeremy Lin militated in the ranks of Los Angeles Lakers during what ended up being the worst season in history in the Angelina franchise. In a podcast where there were other players in the league, the Asian narrated how Kobe Bryant The deadline for transfers was presented at the team’s facilities. He was out due to injury and had not seen the staff for a long time, but that day he went to the gym, he looked very serious at everyone and that was a way to say goodbye to all those who were going to be transferred.

Imagine being on the #Lakers with Kobe Bryant and going into February w / trading deadline approaching with a 13-34 record. @ JLin7 recalled a practice during that 2014-15 season. New episode: https://t.co/jsBv5kEzV3 -: @ DGreen_14 & @HarrisonSanford Presented by @JackBox pic.twitter.com/tXHkjDEZOq – Inside The Green Room (@GreenRoomInside) May 14, 2020

