Jeremy Lin returns to China to conclude basketball season

Jeremy Lin He returned to China with the goal of joining the country’s Basketball Association, which is preparing to wrap up the season after a nearly three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lin, who was a player for the Brooklyn Nets or the Houston Rockets, He posted on his social media page that “I came to Beijing well to end the CBA season!” The text is accompanied by a photo of him on the Chinese wall.

He adds, “It’s been an incredible two months focusing on the gym … basketball has never been so significant.” He thinks that “the world needs basketball now more than ever“

TWO WEEKS IN QUARANTINE

Before you can meet your team, LinLike all foreign players returning to China, he will be quarantined for two weeks.

The player said: “I am fully ready to train in my room in the next 14 days, after which I will return to the playing field with my teammates and end this season with my best performance.”

CBA star

Lin, the hugely popular former NBA shooting guard in China, is averaging 24.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for the Beijing Ducks, which are 19-11 and are close to moving into the postseason.

The CBA, which suspended the season in late January due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to restart in mid-April. Once the league restarts, competition is expected to resume in limited capacity, having the 20 teams in one or two cities, with a truncated calendar of regular season and postseason, without fans.

Like Lin, Stephon Marbury, the former NBA star who won three titles for Beijing, now lives there.

Marbury, coach of the rival team of LinBeikong has advocated for the public to follow medical guidelines, practice care and learn from China’s lessons in fighting the virus.

THE RETURN OF FOREIGNERS

The teams have been urging their foreign players to return so that they can practice with full rosters. However, due to various complications, many are still waiting.

As of now, those who have returned to China include Lin, Ty Lawson, Donatas Motiejunas, Sonny Weems, Kyle Fogg, Pooh Jeter, Marko Todorovic, Antonio Blakeney Y Ekpe Udoh.

Hamed Haddadi, a former NBA center and CBA veteran, is being held in his native Iran, where the pandemic has also hit hard. His team, Nanjing, is working with the Chinese embassy in Iran to assist him on his return.

Lance Stephenson, who is in his first CBA stint with Liaoning, has indicated that he will return.

