Jeremy Lin He recently gave an interview to journalist Mike Breen of the MSG Network. The former of the NBA and current player of the Beijing Ducks of the CBA China, in the midst of the coronavirus health crisis, has wanted to recall his time in the highest North American basketball competition.

The Asian player has spoken about his most recent memory, the ring achieved last season with the Toronto Raptors, among other things. However, as he has assured, his best memories reside in New York Knicks and at Madison Square Garden:

“If I have to say one thing that I missed in the NBA, it’s the support of the fans. I’ve also won a championship, and the feeling is indescribable. But without a doubt, all the time I spent in New York in my time in the league is something I will never experience again. “

25 Points. 7 Assists ⚡️ An unforgettable night for Jeremy Lin. #LinsanityWeek pic.twitter.com/leDjgyCw1u – NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 28, 2020

“I think that not even another player can live what I lived there. It was that unique. The fans were at a different level in terms of emotion and energy. That is my memory that I keep with more affection and what I miss most less than the NBA. Whenever I think about it I end up smiling. “

Jeremy Lin played a single season of the nine that was in the NBA with the Knicks, the second of all. Although he only played 35 games, he achieved his best averages there: 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

