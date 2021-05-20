Jeremy Irvine to Play Gay Green Lantern Alan Scott on HBO’s Max Series

Today has been a day of surprises for DC Comics fans, in addition to announcing a new Superman animated series and an animated film based on Injustice, Variety reports that the live-action Green Lantern series for HBO Max will have actor Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, one of the main characters and who is known among fans for being homosexual in his most recent versions.

Alan Ladd Wellington Scott is known as the first Green Lantern and was created by Martin Nodell for DC Comics. He had his first appearance in All-American Comics # 16, from 1940. Like the other Lanterns, Scott has a magical ring in which he channels his will and grants him a wide variety of powers. In 2012 it was announced that a major DC Comics character would be revealed as homosexual, the character turned out to be Scott and was confirmed in number 2 of the Earth 2 series.

Scott was originally created straight, but the comic book company couldn’t be left behind on inclusivity and decided to make Scott a part of the LGBTQ community. In the HBO series Max he will not be the protagonist, that role is destined for Guy Gardner, played by Finn Wittrock; Gardner is a more recent Green Lantern, first appearing in 1968 in Green Lantern # 59.

Although Variety reports as a fact that Irvine will be part of the Green Lantern series, it also says that HBO Max declined to comment on it, but we should not take it as a rumor; We can remember how Alfred Molina’s return to the role of Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home took months to be officially confirmed, and it was by statements from the actors.

The Green Lantern series was announced in 2019, and it was said at that time that it was a very ambitious project and exclusive to HBO Max, which unlike other DC Comics series such as The CW (Arrow – 86%, Supergirl, The Flash – 77%, etc.), it would have a big budget and therefore much higher quality, at the level of the movies.

The show will span decades of history, from 1941 on Earth, with Alan Scott, to 1984 with Guy Gardner and the half-alien Bree Jarta. But not only will we have those three characters, there will be a multitude of Green Lanterns, some already known to comic book readers and others completely new.

Jeremy irvine is a British actor who will be remembered for his appearances in War Horse – 76%, Mamma Mia! Let’s go again – 76% and Between Reason and Madness – 67%. Based on his previous work, it seems logical to assume that he will perform well as the first Green Lantern in DC Comics history.

In addition to the animated series and movies where we have seen Green Lantern, there was a film adaptation starring Ryan Reynolds (Green Lantern – 26%), which the actor has made fun of on several occasions, and which was not well received by the criticism and failed at the box office. Released in 2011, it aspired to become a franchise, but only managed to become a source of ridicule.

The DC Comics universe features three main and very popular superheroes: Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman; however, Green Lantern, although not as famous as the trinity, is well loved and has millions of fans. In Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% was going to appear the Green Lantern John Stewart, played by Wayne T. CarrBut Warner Bros. demanded that the director remove the scene, so reluctantly decided to replace him with Martian Manhunter, played by Harry Lennix.

