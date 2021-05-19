Jeremy Irvine could be Alan Scott in the Green Lantern series

A few weeks ago came the news of the incorporation of actor Finn Wittrock to the cast of the series “Green Lantern” from HBO Max to give life to Guy Gardner. By then, it was already advanced that the next name to be known would be that of the actor who would give life to Alan Scott in the DC series. However, we hadn’t heard anything … until now.

There are still no official movements, but The Illuminerdi media exclusively offers the information that indicates that actor Jeremy Irvine will be in charge of giving life to Alan Scott in “Green Lantern.” The information, which still has to be branded as rumor, points out that the actor has not yet signed to join the series, but yes I would be in negotiations.

As additional detail, it is noted that the proposal for Irvine is described as a one year agreement, as opposed to Wittrock’s role as Guy Gardner. That is, this could be a clue to a less than optimistic destiny for Scott in the series, or that they will first show a young version of the character and then an adult.

Alan Scott is the original Green Lantern, predating Hal Jordan, featured in the Golden Age of Comics. He was also a prominent member of the Justice Society of America before the Justice League was formed. When DC took back the multiverse in the early 2000s, it also took back Alan Scott. This time, as a homosexual and owner of a media conglomerate that resides on Earth 2.

The “Green Lantern” series will air on HBO Max and will feature multiple Green Lanterns over time. Other Lanterns that will appear in the series are the aforementioned Guy Gardner, Bree Jarta, Simon Baz, Jessica Cruz. Also featured in the series is the famous Green Lanterns villain Sinestro. However, it will be before he becomes a villain, he will be seen as one of the Green Lanterns.

We also know of some characters that will not be in the series, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, as these two are being saved for the Green Lantern Corps movie.

The series is being developed by Greg Berlanti, along with Seth Grahame-Smith (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”, “It: Chapter Two”). Berlanti was also a screenwriter and producer on the movie “Green Lantern” (2011).

Alan Scott’s powers are a bit different from the other Green Lanterns. He still gets his powers from a ring, but the ring is powered by a real green lantern. His powers are also weak to anything made of wood or plant matter.

