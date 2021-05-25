Jeremy Irvine confirms he will play Alan Scott in Green Lantern

A few days ago the news was released that the actor Jeremy irvine was in negotiations to play Alan Scott in “Green Lantern”, the series that is being prepared for HBO Max. Thus, he put a face to the one who is the first Green Lantern on Earth (although in the comics he has a different origin than Hal Jordan and company).

Now it seems that the deal is closed because the actor has confirmed the news on his Instagram account, showing his enthusiasm for playing this iconic character who will appear in live action for the first time. In his publication he also recites the oath of the Green Lanterns corps:

On the brightest day, on the darkest night, no evil will escape my watch. May those who worship the power of evil Fear my power – The Light of Green Lantern!

As we mentioned before, this Green Lantern has a different origin than the others because it is not part of the space police force of which all the others are part, and in its case it has a weakness to wood. As has been commented in the past, it seems that this adaptation will be used to bring to the screen one of the most recent versions of the character that reinterpreted him as homosexual.

With the incorporation of Irvine along with Finn Witrock as Guy Gardner, the cast is adding names but there are still important characters such as Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz or the villain Sinestro, who we will see in his time as Green Lantern.

The “Green Lantern” series will air on HBO Max and will feature multiple Green Lanterns over time. Other Lanterns that will appear in the series are the aforementioned Guy Gardner, Bree Jarta, Simon Baz, Jessica Cruz. The famous Green Lanterns villain Sinestro will also appear in the series. However, it will be before he becomes a villain, he will be seen as one of the Green Lanterns.

The series is being developed by Greg Berlanti, alongside Seth Grahame-Smith (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” “It: Chapter Two”). Berlanti was also a screenwriter and producer on the movie “Green Lantern” (2011).