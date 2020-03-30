Being a great player in this tennis age is one of the most complicated things that could have happened in the history of tennis. The spectacular level at which the big three or the Next Gen perform, fosters the existence of a large number of players who occupy positions that are more delayed than those they would have occupied at any other stage. An example of this is French Jeremy Chardy, a player full of talent but who has a hard time making the leap that allows him to win tournaments and be competitive against the greats, although he has already known great victories such as that of Daniil Medvedev in the last Masters 1000 in Paris-Bercy or the victory against Roger Federer at the 2018 Indian Wells Masters 1000.

You have no doubt which is your favorite tournament on the ATP calendar: “For a French tennis player it is more than clear that his favorite tournament is Roland Garros. Being able to play with all the public in your favor is a very special situation. Also in the stands you can see many well-known people, all your friends and also to your family. It is normal that for any tennis player, the tournaments held in their country are their favorites, “he said in words collected by the official website of the ATP.

Tennis is currently stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic in the world: “They are being very difficult times for everyone. We have never experienced anything like this and the situation is very hard day by day. It is very important that everyone realizes how important it is that they stay at home. Do everything you can do from home and take care not only of yourself, but of all the people you love around you. “

His beginnings in the world of tennis: “I started playing tennis when I was six years old in a small club in my city. At first I used to play a lot of hitting the ball against the wall. I fell in love with tennis. Now that I am a professional tennis player, I feel very good. I love being on a tennis court, managing your emotions and stress, and giving my best in every game to win. Tennis is a sport of many emotions and that’s incredible. “

What has been your best moment as a professional tennis player ?: “I have had many and it is very difficult to stay with one. I remember one of my first Roland Garros. It was in 2008 and I received a wildcard for the main draw. I managed to reach the fourth round and entered the top 100 for the first time. It was a very special moment. I also stay with my debut for France in a Davis Cup tie. Representing my country and singing the national anthem with my teammates is a unique feeling. I will never forget it, “concluded Jeremy Chardy, who is currently It is located at number 59 in the ATP ranking.

